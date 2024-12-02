Author Selah Leah’s New Book “Glycerine” is a Fascinating Novel That Explores One Young Woman’s Journey of Healing, Resilience, Transformation, and Self-Discovery

Recent release “Glycerine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Selah Leah is a compelling tale that follows one young woman’s journey in overcoming her personal trauma in order to find inner healing and purpose. With themes of love, strength, and the importance of human connection, Leah’s narrative is a powerful reminder that no one is truly alone on their journey.