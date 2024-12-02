Author Selah Leah’s New Book “Glycerine” is a Fascinating Novel That Explores One Young Woman’s Journey of Healing, Resilience, Transformation, and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Glycerine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Selah Leah is a compelling tale that follows one young woman’s journey in overcoming her personal trauma in order to find inner healing and purpose. With themes of love, strength, and the importance of human connection, Leah’s narrative is a powerful reminder that no one is truly alone on their journey.
New York, NY, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Selah Leah has completed her new book “Glycerine”: a gripping exploration of self-discovery, resilience, and the often tumultuous path to healing. In this heartfelt narrative, Leah guides her protagonist through a transformative journey, helping her uncover the beauty of connection and the unbreakable strength of love even in one’s darkest moments.
“In the midst of figuring out who she is and how to heal from unresolved trauma, she finds herself on this destined path,” writes Leah. “It’s filled with love, purpose, adventure, and memories—the painful and comforting kind. Most of all, it is the discovery that each life holds value and where it all started from and the importance of knowing that in this life, we cannot do it alone, no matter how alone we feel. It is the love that we are made from. It is the hope we feed others. It is the inspiration we come to find from someone else. It is the determination to become the change, even when we are not certain how. It is the strength we seek from within when we are exhausted and in despair. It is the belief that everything we think we cannot do can be done. It is pushing through the hardships to have a life worth living. It is knowing, before seeing, that there is so much greater to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Selah Leah’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced struggles with trauma, loss, and self-doubt. Through pain, hope, and determination, “Glycerine” will inspire readers to believe in their ability to create meaningful change, even in moments of despair.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Glycerine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In the midst of figuring out who she is and how to heal from unresolved trauma, she finds herself on this destined path,” writes Leah. “It’s filled with love, purpose, adventure, and memories—the painful and comforting kind. Most of all, it is the discovery that each life holds value and where it all started from and the importance of knowing that in this life, we cannot do it alone, no matter how alone we feel. It is the love that we are made from. It is the hope we feed others. It is the inspiration we come to find from someone else. It is the determination to become the change, even when we are not certain how. It is the strength we seek from within when we are exhausted and in despair. It is the belief that everything we think we cannot do can be done. It is pushing through the hardships to have a life worth living. It is knowing, before seeing, that there is so much greater to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Selah Leah’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced struggles with trauma, loss, and self-doubt. Through pain, hope, and determination, “Glycerine” will inspire readers to believe in their ability to create meaningful change, even in moments of despair.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Glycerine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories