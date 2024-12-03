Author Rico Seatts’s New Book “Legend Of The Double Yolker” is a Heartwarming and Delightful Tale of Two Chickens Who Overcome Adversity and Inspire Change

Recent release “Legend Of The Double Yolker” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rico Seatts is a charming and inspirational story about two extraordinary chickens, Duce and Gilda, who transform their farm through resilience and uniqueness. This captivating tale celebrates overcoming adversity, the power of embracing differences, and the lasting impact of positive change.