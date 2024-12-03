Author Rico Seatts’s New Book “Legend Of The Double Yolker” is a Heartwarming and Delightful Tale of Two Chickens Who Overcome Adversity and Inspire Change
Recent release “Legend Of The Double Yolker” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rico Seatts is a charming and inspirational story about two extraordinary chickens, Duce and Gilda, who transform their farm through resilience and uniqueness. This captivating tale celebrates overcoming adversity, the power of embracing differences, and the lasting impact of positive change.
Warren, MI, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rico Seatts has completed his new book “Legend Of The Double Yolker”: an enchanting and uplifting story that explores how two special chickens, Duce and Gilda, defy the odds to make a profound impact on their farm, turning their unique traits into a legacy of positive change.
“Who knew that a couple of chickens would impact an entire farm by being a little diﬀerent from the rest of the chickens on the farm?” shares Rico. “Duce and Gilda overcame teasing and bullying and turned a seemingly negative situation to a unique and positive outcome for generations to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rico Seatts’s riveting tale highlights the theme of self-acceptance, the strength found in embracing one’s individuality, and the profound influence that courage and perseverance can have on the world. With vibrant artwork and a host of colorful characters, “Legend Of The Double Yolker” is a timeless lesson for readers of all ages exploring the lasting impact that kindness and understanding can have on our communities.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Legend Of The Double Yolker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
