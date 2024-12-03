Author Sonia Rodriguez’s New Book “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise” Tells the Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Helps a Hungry Tortoise Find a Safe Snack
Recent release “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise: Santiago al Rescate y la Tortuguita” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sonia Rodriguez is a bilingual Spanish and English book that follows Santiago, a young boy who finds a little tortoise one day in the park and helps her find food that is safe for tortoises to eat.
Woodland Hills, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sonia Rodriguez, a passionate teacher with over thirty years of experience who currently works as a Spanish, English, and positive psychology teacher, has completed her new book “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise: Santiago al Rescate y la Tortuguita”: a delightful and engaging tale that follows a young boy who forms a heartfelt friendship with a tortoise one day while strolling through the park. Concerned for the tortoise’s safety, Santiago does all he can to help her find food that is safe to eat.
“‘Santiago to the Rescue’ follows the daily adventures of a caring child, who is always willing to help others together with his stuffed friends,” writes Sonia. “This heartwarming tale narrates how Santiago to the Rescue’s love for learning leads him to encounter a little tortoise during a park stroll and how he prevents her from eating food that is harmful for tortoises, forging that way a new friendship.
“The bilingual narrative in English and Spanish caters to bilingual children, those keen on language practice or simply story tales’ lovers. As readers enjoy this engaging story, they not only absorb language skills but also grasp the moral—always seek parental guidance in uncertain situations. Additionally, tortoises’ enthusiasts can glean insights into proper pet feeding. Dive into the story, relish language exploration, and embrace a valuable life lesson.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sonia Rodriguez’s riveting tale was inspired by the author’s desire to write a tale that would appeal to her grandson’s interests, which include topics such as caring for animals and healthy eating. Leveraging her expertise as a second language teacher, Sonia authored the story in both English and Spanish, aiming to reach a broader audience of children and assisting educators in promoting language acquisition.
With colorful artwork to help bring Sonia’s story to life, “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, serving as a powerful resource for addressing children’s curiosity and imparting a valuable moral lesson on the importance of helping others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise: Santiago al Rescate y la Tortuguita” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
