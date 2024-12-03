Author Sonia Rodriguez’s New Book “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise” Tells the Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Helps a Hungry Tortoise Find a Safe Snack

Recent release “Santiago to the Rescue and the Little Tortoise: Santiago al Rescate y la Tortuguita” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sonia Rodriguez is a bilingual Spanish and English book that follows Santiago, a young boy who finds a little tortoise one day in the park and helps her find food that is safe for tortoises to eat.