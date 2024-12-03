Author Rodney Ricks’s New Book “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Life with Diabetes and Disability
Recent release “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Ricks offers a deeply personal account of his journey living with diabetes amidst a world of disabilities. The book explores themes of friendship, family, fame, and the quest for cures, blending personal reflections with a broader commentary on life’s challenges and triumphs.
Detroit, MI, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Ricks, a fifty-five-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, who loves to cook and write in his spare time, has completed his new book “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More”: a poignant memoir that delves into the author’s personal experiences living with diabetes and navigating a world shaped by disabilities, presenting an intimate glimpse into his life and the universal struggles and joys everyone faces.
In “My World,” Ricks candidly shares his journey through the complexities of living with diabetes, addressing not only the medical challenges but also the emotional and social dimensions of his experiences. The book explores the impact of diabetes on relationships with others and reflects on the pursuit of cures. Through his narrative, Ricks provides a rich tapestry of his life, marked by moments of struggles and triumphs, as well as the quest for understanding.
“This book I wrote delves into my life living with diabetes and navigating a world inhabited by people with disabilities,” writes Ricks. “It touches on friends, family, loved ones, fame, fortune, riches, and the search for cures for all diseases—those naturally occurring and those man-made. It’s a killer in a world created by God and complicated by human intervention. This book, a piece of my heart and soul, is offered to the world for reading, rating, loving, cherishing, laughing, crying, enjoying, and wondering about for days, a lifetime, forever. It’s a legacy of books, a history left behind for family, friends, loved ones, and everyone in the world to cherish.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney Ricks’s enthralling tale is not just a memoir but a testament to resilience, hope, and the endurance of the human spirit. Deeply personal and raw, “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a call to cherish each moment and to appreciate the complexities of life’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
