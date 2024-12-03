Author Rodney Ricks’s New Book “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More” is a Heartfelt Exploration of Life with Diabetes and Disability

Recent release “My World: Living Life with Diabetes Then Some and More” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Ricks offers a deeply personal account of his journey living with diabetes amidst a world of disabilities. The book explores themes of friendship, family, fame, and the quest for cures, blending personal reflections with a broader commentary on life’s challenges and triumphs.