Carol Caico’s New Book “A Sicilian Family” is a Riveting Novel Following the Lives of a Sicilian Family Who Must Rely on Each Other to Survive Both Trials and Triumphs
Seaford, NY, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Caico, who holds a PhD and is a nurse practitioner, has completed her most recent book “A Sicilian Family”: a gripping and heartfelt story of love, loss, and survival that centers around a small Sicilian family who find themselves torn apart by circumstances, enduring both good and bad times while trying to find their place.
Carol Caico currently lives in a small town on Long Island. The author has two wonderful sons and daughters-in-law, as well as four beautiful grandchildren, whom she adores. Her publications include several nursing and medical journal articles and a book, “Pathophysiology of Nursing Demystified.”
“Maria and Mario got married young after a situation that happened when she was young; she had to sneak to see him, but when she was nineteen and he was twenty-one, they were given a lovely wedding,” writes Caico. “They loved each other and had three sons and a daughter very close in age. This is the story of their lives as parents. A situation occurred, forcing Maria, Mario, and their young daughter to move to America. Two of her sons were at a university in Sicily. Mario had a very successful business growing grapes and making wines and olive oil. He exported to America and at local markets in Italy. His one son then took over the business and was paid a lot of money. There was great sadness that occurred in the family, apart from joyful times. Life took many twists and turns. I hope you enjoy this fictional novel, ‘A Sicilian Family.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Caico’s book is a poignant, emotionally stirring tale that promises to transport readers as they discover the courage of Maria, Mario, and their children as they endure difficulties and challenges along the way. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Sicilian Family” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing just how strong the bonds of family can be in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Sicilian Family" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories