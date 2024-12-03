Andrew Gregor’s New Book “Them” is a Provocative and Topical Novel That Explores the Dangers of Prejudice, Misinformation, and Extreme Nationalism in Today’s World
Lafayette, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrew Gregor, an award-winning architect, has completed his most recent book “Them”: a gripping novel that delves into the destructive impact of anti-Muslim rhetoric and nationalism in America as a small town is torn apart by one man’s prejudices and misguided beliefs.
Born of an English/Scottish father and Turkish/Lebanese mother, author Andrew Gregor grew up immersed in two very different cultures, both of which influenced his life, philosophy, and understanding of the world around him. After obtaining two postgraduate diplomas from Oxford Brookes University in England, he spent nearly twenty years in Germany, becoming an accomplished and award-winning architect. In 2004, Andrew moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he continued his career in residential design and construction. Passionate about the welfare of animals, he spends much of his free time taking care of rescued dogs, cats, chickens, and goats that he and his spouse, Leigh, have rescued over the years.
“Jonah Piers, a teenager in rural Kansas, becomes attracted to Leila, a Muslim girl in his class whose parents immigrated from Lebanon,” writes Gregor. “Jonah’s father, Jesse, a nationalist who passionately believes he is the embodiment of patriotism, does everything in his power to challenge and deter his son’s interest in other ethnic groups, Muslims in particular. When his wife, Kimberley, befriends Marie, Leila’s mother, Jesse’s prejudices are triggered.
“When another Middle Eastern family of immigrants move into their small town, Jesse’s prejudices devolve into anger, and he becomes convinced that evil machinations are afoot. Determined to expose a terrorist plot which he believes is being hatched, he begins clandestinely investigating the Muslim community in Culver City. Certain that he will be heralded as a hero, Jesse takes matters even further. Undeterred by even his closest friend’s advice and frustrated that others do not seem to notice the looming danger, he puts together a plan to save the country. In doing so, however, he finds that he is waging a war against the very people he sought to protect.”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew Gregor’s book is a poignant and timely exploration of how fear and prejudice can distort truth and lead to devastating consequences. Drawing upon the author’s own experiences with prejudice and xenophobia, “Them” highlights the destructive nature of extremism and the importance of empathy and understanding in a divided world.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
