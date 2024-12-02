Derek Person’s New Book “Through One's Eyes” is a Poignant Memoir Offering Readers a Powerful Reflection on Life, Healing, and the Strength Found in Shared Struggles
Bridgeport, CT, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Derek Person has completed his most recent book “Through One's Eyes”: a candid and heartfelt journey into the author’s personal experiences with life’s challenges, focusing on the power of shared struggles and the resilience of the human spirit.
“The purpose of my writing is to tell others—whether kids, teenagers, or adults—my version of life,” writes Person. “A vast majority of my writing is nonfictional, where I look through another person’s eyes. Sometimes I even write to myself to give myself motivation to continue to help others in this unbalanced world. There are times even I am saddened as to what I went through early in life. Everyone’s mind drifts at some point, and they visualize or live a certain moment within their minds. I want them to envision behind my eyes, their eyes, through your eyes. I like to give people something to experience that they may have been a part of, or know someone who’s been a part of, or about to be a part of something that I’ve written.
“I also would like to be their voice to tell them they’re not alone. Perhaps in some genuine heartfelt way that I probably went through something negative he or she may have experienced too, while letting them know through writing, it wasn’t their fault because a strong mind needs encouraging, a strong will needs someone to listen to, and a wounded heart needs loving while someone tells you from their heart that some scars never heal however numerous the efforts we put into hiding those scars.
“And last but not least, let no one tell you, ‘Ahh, just put it behind you. It’ll go away.’ I am living proof, along with numerous others, that is truly unforgiving and it doesn’t work that way. We can’t change the past. But we will try to strengthen our future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Derek Person’s book serves as a guide for anyone who is navigating tough times, offering a reminder that no one is ever truly alone in their journey. With a blend of nonfiction storytelling and deep self-reflection, “Through One’s Eyes” is a must-read for anyone looking to gain insight into the human experience, to find hope in the face of adversity, and to take the first step toward healing and strength.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “Through One's Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
