Kory W. Nelson’s New Book “180 Degrees in 180 Days” is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Addiction and Rebuilding His Life
Sun Lakes, AZ, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kory W. Nelson has completed his most recent book “180 Degrees in 180 Days”: a poignant and deeply personal account that documents the author’s journey of addiction, survival, and redemption. Written as a testament to his triumph over substance abuse, Nelson’s book offers readers a raw and honest account of the devastating effects of addiction and the relentless fight to regain control of one’s life.
“The book ‘180 Degrees in 180 Days’ is an inspiring story about struggling with but ultimately overcoming addiction,” writes Kory. “I wrote this when I hit my 180 days clean in recovery. I wanted to show that I had turned my life around 180 degrees from the direction in which I was heading. My addiction took everything from me; it took my family, home, career, and it even tried to take my life. I was unconscious and unresponsive for over four hours. Luckily, by the grace of God, I pulled through and was given a second chance at life. I haven’t looked back since. You will get a glimpse into how bad drugs can truly mess up your life like it did mine. I talk about how at the beginning of recovery, they tell you to take it day by day. Well, there were times that taking it day by day was even too hard, so I had to take it 180 seconds at a time instead; and if I could do that, then I would count to 180 minutes. On those days I took it minute by minute, and that’s how I made it through my first couple of days.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kory W. Nelson’s book is an inspiring and deeply moving account that serves as a beacon of hope for those facing addiction, revealing how recovery, while difficult, is always possible even in the most desperate of situations. Poignant and emotionally candid, “180 Degrees in 180 Days” is a must-read for anyone on their own road to recovery, as well as those looking for a way to better understand and help their loved ones facing the challenges of addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “180 Degrees in 180 Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The book ‘180 Degrees in 180 Days’ is an inspiring story about struggling with but ultimately overcoming addiction,” writes Kory. “I wrote this when I hit my 180 days clean in recovery. I wanted to show that I had turned my life around 180 degrees from the direction in which I was heading. My addiction took everything from me; it took my family, home, career, and it even tried to take my life. I was unconscious and unresponsive for over four hours. Luckily, by the grace of God, I pulled through and was given a second chance at life. I haven’t looked back since. You will get a glimpse into how bad drugs can truly mess up your life like it did mine. I talk about how at the beginning of recovery, they tell you to take it day by day. Well, there were times that taking it day by day was even too hard, so I had to take it 180 seconds at a time instead; and if I could do that, then I would count to 180 minutes. On those days I took it minute by minute, and that’s how I made it through my first couple of days.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kory W. Nelson’s book is an inspiring and deeply moving account that serves as a beacon of hope for those facing addiction, revealing how recovery, while difficult, is always possible even in the most desperate of situations. Poignant and emotionally candid, “180 Degrees in 180 Days” is a must-read for anyone on their own road to recovery, as well as those looking for a way to better understand and help their loved ones facing the challenges of addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “180 Degrees in 180 Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories