Norma Gund’s New Book “One Day of Murder, 10 Days of Snow” is a Powerful Memoir Detailing How the Author’s Life Was Forever Changed by a Horrific Attack in 2011
Zenia, CA, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Norma Gund, who lives with her husband, Jim, and a menagerie of animals in rural Trinity County, California, has completed her most recent book “One Day of Murder, 10 Days of Snow”: a compelling and deeply personal account that reveals the devastating attack endured by the author and her husband, and the lasting impact it had on their lives and community.
In “One Day of Murder, 10 Days of Snow,” author Norma Gund details how, on March 13, 2011, her life was changed forever after she and her husband were asked by a deputy to check on their neighbors. Upon entering their cabin, Norma and Jim were shocked to find their neighbors murdered, only to then be brutally attacked themselves, which left Norma with a partial amputation of her neck.
Now thirteen years later, Norma shares her road to recovery and reflects upon this horrific incident which she and her husband refer to as the “thing.” As the author writes, “When I look back on March 13, 2011, many snapshots of the scene come to mind, almost like movie-reel snippets. While I was fighting physically with my hands and fingernails, he had his Tasers and knife. I think of the quote, ‘The devil whispered in my ear, “You are not strong enough to withstand this storm.” Today I whispered in the devil’s ear, “I am the storm”.’ Some days I feel ‘strong like bull’.”
Published by Fulton Books, Norma Gund’s book is a profound and emotionally stirring look at one of the worst days of the author’s life, exploring how it forever impacted her life, her husband’s life, and their small community. Through sharing her story, Norma hopes to inspire others who find themselves facing adversity, helping them to know that they can weather whatever storm life has placed in their path, just as she has.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “One Day of Murder, 10 Days of Snow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
