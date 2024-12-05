Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas’s New Book “Clavis Mundi: The Untold Legend of Enrique de Moluccas, the World's First Circumnavigator” Tells the Life of a Historic Legend
New York, NY, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas have completed their most recent book “Clavis Mundi: The Untold Legend of Enrique de Moluccas, the World's First Circumnavigator: Based on Research by Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas”: a riveting deep dive into the life and times of one who many believe was the actual first person to completely navigate around the world, finishing the task first started by Magellan.
“For more than five hundred years, the world believed that the first person to have circumnavigated the earth was Ferdinand Magellan, a Portuguese who became the commander of the Spanish expedition Armada de Las Molucas,” writes Yahya and Tawas. “Magellan carried the fleet in search of the renowned Spice Islands back in 1519-1522.
“Unbeknownst to many, Magellan did not complete this expedition and failed to reach the Spice Islands. He died in the Battle of Mactan in Cebu, in the Philippine archipelago, only 692 nautical miles from the Moluccas.
“On the journey of Armada de Las Molucas, Magellan was accompanied by his trusted friend, Enrique de Molucas. Enrique was not only a confidant and a savvy interpreter to Magellan, but he was also the gateway key to the Spice Islands, from which he came.
“After Magellan's death, Enrique returned to the Moluccas and thus became the first person to have circumnavigated the earth by sea.”
Published by Fulton Books, Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas’s book explores the history of Enrique de Molucas, which has long been hidden for centuries. Starting from his youth as an ordinary seaman to becoming a masterful interpreter and negotiator and, later, the right-hand man of Ferdinand Magellan, “Clavis Mundi: The Untold Legend of Enrique de Moluccas, the World's First Circumnavigator” is a fascinating page-turner that’s a must-read for any fans of history.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Clavis Mundi: The Untold Legend of Enrique de Moluccas, the World's First Circumnavigator: Based on Research by Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“For more than five hundred years, the world believed that the first person to have circumnavigated the earth was Ferdinand Magellan, a Portuguese who became the commander of the Spanish expedition Armada de Las Molucas,” writes Yahya and Tawas. “Magellan carried the fleet in search of the renowned Spice Islands back in 1519-1522.
“Unbeknownst to many, Magellan did not complete this expedition and failed to reach the Spice Islands. He died in the Battle of Mactan in Cebu, in the Philippine archipelago, only 692 nautical miles from the Moluccas.
“On the journey of Armada de Las Molucas, Magellan was accompanied by his trusted friend, Enrique de Molucas. Enrique was not only a confidant and a savvy interpreter to Magellan, but he was also the gateway key to the Spice Islands, from which he came.
“After Magellan's death, Enrique returned to the Moluccas and thus became the first person to have circumnavigated the earth by sea.”
Published by Fulton Books, Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas’s book explores the history of Enrique de Molucas, which has long been hidden for centuries. Starting from his youth as an ordinary seaman to becoming a masterful interpreter and negotiator and, later, the right-hand man of Ferdinand Magellan, “Clavis Mundi: The Untold Legend of Enrique de Moluccas, the World's First Circumnavigator” is a fascinating page-turner that’s a must-read for any fans of history.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Clavis Mundi: The Untold Legend of Enrique de Moluccas, the World's First Circumnavigator: Based on Research by Helmy Yahya and Reinhard Tawas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories