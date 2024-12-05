Kiaya Martin’s New Book “The Great Dane Boogie-Woogie: A Blue Bullet Books Sing-Along” Follows the Hilarious Adventures of a Great Dane and His Baby Brother
Rome City, IN, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kiaya Martin, a creative, charismatic, and compassionate individual who loves participating in community outreach and experiential learning opportunities involving the youth and their families, has completed her most recent book “The Great Dane Boogie-Woogie: A Blue Bullet Books Sing-Along”: a delightful tale that centers around a day of fun as Great Dane Blue Bullet, his baby brother, Axle, and his family all enjoy a fun day at the lake.
“This comical, heartfelt book introduces Blue Bullet’s baby brother, Axle, who loves swimming!” writes Kiaya. “Axle is full of playful actions, high energy levels, and has a lovable personality that can sometimes cause a whirlwind of shenanigans. Experience a lake day you will never forget by soaking up some fun in the sun with Blue Bullet, Axle, and their family as they give you a glimpse of what their family lake days are like through the eyes of two Great Danes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kiaya Martin’s third book is dedicated to her family in memory of her cousin Lea Chapman and Aunt Beverly Phipps along with her Sponsor’s father, Donald Albert Florian, who loved family and friends, the outdoors, as well as supporting the military, firefighters, and the police.
With colorful artwork to help bring Kiaya’s tale to life, “The Great Dane Boogie-Woogie: A Blue Bullet Books Sing-Along” is sure to delight readers of all ages, capturing their hearts and imaginations as they embark on a day of fun alongside the hilarious Great Dane duo, Blue Bullet and his baby brother, Axle.
Dive into her life by following the Blue Bullet Books LLC Facebook Page where you can watch the Great Dane Boogie-Woogie music video and listen to the song that follows along with the actual book. The song was written and sung by Kiaya Martin and produced by SoloSound.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Great Dane Boogie-Woogie: A Blue Bullet Books Sing-Along” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
