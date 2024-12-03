Marty Gootel’s New Book “The Adventures of Peter and Me: Peter's Traveling Trolley Tours” Follows a Young Boy’s Adventures with His Mysterious New Friend and His Trolley
Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marty Gootel, who works and performs on an electric trolley in Glendale, California, has completed his debut book “The Adventures of Peter and Me: Peter's Traveling Trolley Tours”: a charming story that centers around a young boy and his new friend who whisks him off on a grand adventure filled with friendship and magic.
“All Marty wanted was a friend,” writes Gootel. “Enter the mysterious Peter, conductor of the Traveling Trolley Tours. Together, they find themselves on a high-seas adventure where their friendship will be tested. Can their friendship survive the elements, pirates, and a mermaid? Time to hop onboard the Traveling Trolley and find out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Marty Gootel’s book will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on Marty and Peter’s riveting journey, where magical and unexpected surprises await around every corner. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Leena Shariq, “The Adventures of Peter and Me; Peter’s Travelling Trolley Tours” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more exciting trolley tales.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Peter and Me: Peter's Traveling Trolley Tours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
