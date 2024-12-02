Betty Himmelspach’s New Book “For The Love Of Pete” Follows a Young Woman Who, After Moving to the Country to Run a Ranch, Discovers a Shocking Secret
New York, NY, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Betty Himmelspach, a single mother from rural Minnesota who enjoys drawing, painting, and writing in her retirement, has completed her most recent book “For The Love Of Pete”: a compelling novel surrounding a young woman who inherits a ranch and moves to the country to run it, only to find herself investigating a crime and experiencing love along the way.
“Beth Hendricks leaves her life in the big city when she inherits a ranch,” writes Himmelspach. “While trying to fit in, she discovers that ranching is not all that’s going on there. She uncovers something that nobody could have imagined.
“Not only dealing with the changing of seasons in Colorado, she must also figure out who she can trust. While trying to solve a crime, she ends up falling in love with an unexpecting ranch hand.”
Published by Fulton Books, Betty Himmelspach’s book is a riveting tale that will keep the pages turning as Beth’s thrilling story of secrets, crime, and romance unfolds. Inspired by the author’s own experiences working on a dairy farm as well as her love of horses, “For The Love Of Pete” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the last page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “For The Love Of Pete” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Beth Hendricks leaves her life in the big city when she inherits a ranch,” writes Himmelspach. “While trying to fit in, she discovers that ranching is not all that’s going on there. She uncovers something that nobody could have imagined.
“Not only dealing with the changing of seasons in Colorado, she must also figure out who she can trust. While trying to solve a crime, she ends up falling in love with an unexpecting ranch hand.”
Published by Fulton Books, Betty Himmelspach’s book is a riveting tale that will keep the pages turning as Beth’s thrilling story of secrets, crime, and romance unfolds. Inspired by the author’s own experiences working on a dairy farm as well as her love of horses, “For The Love Of Pete” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the last page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “For The Love Of Pete” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories