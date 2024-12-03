Julie Anne Brion’s Newly Released “Without My Best Friend” is a Heartfelt and Poignant Reflection
“Without My Best Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Anne Brion is a touching exploration of the deep bond between a mother and daughter, offering comfort and insight to those navigating the emotional challenges of caregiving and loss.
New York, NY, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Without My Best Friend”: a compassionate reflection on the enduring relationship between a mother and daughter, and the challenges they face when roles are reversed in the caregiving process. “Without My Best Friend” is the creation of published author, Julie Anne Brion, a dedicated mother and grandmother who found a shared interest in history with her beloved mother.
Brion shares, “Without My Best Friend is a short story that spans a lifetime. It summarizes a lifelong relationship between mother and daughter that became strained during a time in their lives when Mom needed care. Remembering precious moments of years gone by helps during the hard times, as well as facing current life changes, and the struggles they bring. Whether you are a caregiver, daughter, or both, life changes can put a strain on a relationship. But where there is love and friendship, all else is pushed away. In this story, the hope is to give comfort to all who care for our elders in their time of need. Caring for someone can be very difficult. When the one in need is a parent, it is even harder as we watch our loved one wither away. Without My Best Friend helps find the light at the end of the tunnel and hope that is not always visible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Anne Brion’s new book offers a compassionate and uplifting perspective on the trials of caregiving, providing readers with both solace and strength during difficult times.
Consumers can purchase “Without My Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Without My Best Friend”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brion shares, “Without My Best Friend is a short story that spans a lifetime. It summarizes a lifelong relationship between mother and daughter that became strained during a time in their lives when Mom needed care. Remembering precious moments of years gone by helps during the hard times, as well as facing current life changes, and the struggles they bring. Whether you are a caregiver, daughter, or both, life changes can put a strain on a relationship. But where there is love and friendship, all else is pushed away. In this story, the hope is to give comfort to all who care for our elders in their time of need. Caring for someone can be very difficult. When the one in need is a parent, it is even harder as we watch our loved one wither away. Without My Best Friend helps find the light at the end of the tunnel and hope that is not always visible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Anne Brion’s new book offers a compassionate and uplifting perspective on the trials of caregiving, providing readers with both solace and strength during difficult times.
Consumers can purchase “Without My Best Friend” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Without My Best Friend”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories