David Knoll’s Newly Released “Santa’s Kid of the Year” is a Whimsical and Heartwarming Adventure for All Ages to Share
“Santa’s Kid of the Year” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Knoll is a joyful, adventure-filled story that celebrates the power of kindness, featuring magical journeys and an inspiring anti-bullying message.
New Hyde Park, NY, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Santa’s Kid of the Year”: a delightful and enchanting story that takes readers on an unforgettable journey to the North Pole. “Santa’s Kid of the Year” is the creation of published author, David Knoll, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Knoll shares, ““Being nice and kind should be rewarded.” The story begins in the North Pole where Santa seeks to find the nicest of the nice and the kindest of the kind—that’s the “Kid of the Year.” Follow the enchanted and joyous adventure of Jen-bunny, as she when her favorite stuffed animal wakes her up. They are then transported to the magical land of Santa where she becomes a princess, flies and rides in a very small French race car named S’cargo. She meets the prince of the elves, gets rescued by giant army snowmen, and so much more. Each chapter is an adventure in itself leading up to the grandest adventure of them all, the great sleigh ride around the world on Christmas Eve.
There’s never a dull moment and plenty to smile, laugh and cheer about. The theme of the joy of kindness is displayed throughout the book, including a very clever anti-bullying message.
Visit: santaskidoftheyear.com to find out how you can become “Kid of the Year.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Knoll’s new book offers readers a magical experience that highlights the importance of being kind, with adventures that will keep readers of all ages entertained.
Consumers can purchase “Santa’s Kid of the Year” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Santa’s Kid of the Year”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
