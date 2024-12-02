Ginny Breecher’s Newly Released “Bigger Than the Sky!” is a Heartwarming Celebration of Intergenerational Love
“Bigger Than the Sky!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ginny Breecher is a touching tribute to the special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren, inspired by a memorable family whale watching trip.
Barrington, IL, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bigger Than the Sky!”: a delightful narrative that encapsulates the magic of family connections. “Bigger Than the Sky!” is the creation of published author, Ginny Breecher, who always enjoys adventures with her grandchildren, and Bigger Than the Sky! was written after a summer whale watching trip with her family in Port Angeles, Washington. Orcas breeched from the depths of the Pacific Ocean against the backdrop of the majestic Olympic Mountains and the vastness of a cloudless, blue sky. It was pure magic and a cherished family memory.
Although Ginny is best known as a hymnwriter/composer and “Super Grandma,” she also enjoys cooking, gardening, and painting. Now retired, she shares her time with her husband, Tom, in Barrington, Illinois, and in Port Angeles, Washington.
Her books include Little Star, A Lamp Unto My Feet, Streams of Living Water, and With All My Heart!
Breecher shares, “This special book belongs to grandparents and their grandchildren everywhere. It captures the precious, magical bond that exists between the generations and lives within our hearts. It’s a love that’s bigger than the sky!
A simple song sheet is included.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginny Breecher’s new book offers readers a joyful exploration of love, adventure, and the timeless connections that define family life.
Consumers can purchase “Bigger Than the Sky!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bigger Than the Sky!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
