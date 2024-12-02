Antree Polk Edwards’s Newly Released “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon” is a Delightful Tale of Self-Acceptance and Friendship
“Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Antree Polk Edwards is a heartwarming children’s story that emphasizes the importance of embracing individuality and finding one’s place in the world.
Baltimore, MD, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon”: a charming story about the journey of a unique crayon in the colorful town of Colorville. “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon” is the creation of published author, Antree Polk Edwards, who is from Baltimore, Maryland, where she currently lives with her husband. She currently teaches second grade literacy in the Baltimore City Public School System. She is an avid reader and writer. Her love for her large family and teaching the young minds of the inner-city youth of Baltimore City is what inspires her every day!
Edwards shares, “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon always knew she was different from the other crayons in her town of Colorville but did not always understand why. She faced many challenges in making friends, accepting herself, and fitting in with her peers. She often felt left out and alone.
It wasn’t until she had a special encounter with a special rose that changed her life forever!
After this special encounter, Roxy finally came to the realization that the things that made her different (her bright-red color and strong rosy scent) were actually special gifts needed to color the world with love!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antree Polk Edwards’s new book delivers a powerful message about embracing one’s uniqueness and finding strength in individuality, making it a perfect read for children and families alike.
Consumers can purchase “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Edwards shares, “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon always knew she was different from the other crayons in her town of Colorville but did not always understand why. She faced many challenges in making friends, accepting herself, and fitting in with her peers. She often felt left out and alone.
It wasn’t until she had a special encounter with a special rose that changed her life forever!
After this special encounter, Roxy finally came to the realization that the things that made her different (her bright-red color and strong rosy scent) were actually special gifts needed to color the world with love!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antree Polk Edwards’s new book delivers a powerful message about embracing one’s uniqueness and finding strength in individuality, making it a perfect read for children and families alike.
Consumers can purchase “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Roxy the Rosy-Red Crayon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories