Hether Flanigan’s Newly Released “Stroke of Love” is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Journey of Resilience and Personal Growth

“Stroke of Love: How Recovering From a Massive Stroke has Taught me that Vulnerability is Our Superpower” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hether Flanigan is a deeply personal and empowering story of surviving a massive stroke, embracing vulnerability, and discovering the strength of the human spirit.

Salado, TX, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stroke of Love: How Recovering From a Massive Stroke has Taught me that Vulnerability is Our Superpower”: a testament to resilience, determination, and the incredible power of love and vulnerability. “Stroke of Love: How Recovering From a Massive Stroke has Taught me that Vulnerability is Our Superpower” is the creation of published author, Hether Flanigan, a dedicated wife and mother.

Flanigan shares, “Stroke of Love is the life story of a young stroke survivor from Texas named Hether Flanigan. It is a story of resilience, determination, strength, and love. A story about the human spirit, the will to live life to the fullest, the power of the human mind, and the love that surrounds us. A story proving that we can do anything we set our minds to and that adversity is often our greatest teacher.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hether Flanigan’s new book is a powerful reminder that adversity can lead to profound personal growth, and vulnerability can be a source of incredible strength.

Consumers can purchase “Stroke of Love: How Recovering From a Massive Stroke has Taught me that Vulnerability is Our Superpower” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Stroke of Love: How Recovering From a Massive Stroke has Taught me that Vulnerability is Our Superpower”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
