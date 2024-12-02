Marissa Sorocco’s Newly Released “Just Like You” is a Heartwarming Celebration of Diversity and Acceptance
“Just Like You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marissa Sorocco is a touching children's book that explores the beauty of individuality and the importance of embracing diversity, highlighting the idea that despite our differences, we all have much in common.
Plainview, NY, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Just Like You”: an informative and encouraging book that encourages young readers to appreciate the uniqueness in everyone around them. “Just Like You” is the creation of published author, Marissa Sorocco, a dedicated mother of two.
Sorocco shares, “Everyone is different but in a different way. And what makes us special is not always easy to see, hear, or understand. What’s important is that we appreciate each other for the unique, wonderful people we all are because we are just like you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marissa Sorocco’s new book offers readers an engaging and positive message about celebrating differences while recognizing that deep down, we are all connected in our humanity.
Consumers can purchase “Just Like You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Like You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
