Patricia Monge’s Newly Released “A Quiet Rumble” is a Captivating Tale of Nature’s Power and Human Resilience
“A Quiet Rumble” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Monge is an evocative story that explores the connection between nature and the human experience, emphasizing the importance of preparation and adaptability in the face of change.
San Pedro, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Quiet Rumble”, a beautifully crafted narrative that immerses readers in the sights and sounds of a changing environment, is the creation of published author, Patricia Monge.
Monge shares, “A quiet rumble is heard across a small valley. The people and the wildlife are aware what that means. When they feel the winds stir, rustling through the trees, it gives a slight chill. They look up to the sky, as huge thunder clouds approach from a distance, turning dark and heavy with rain. They gather their families, knowing it’s time to prepare for a change in climate.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Monge’s new book conveys a powerful message about the relationship between humans and nature, encouraging readers to be mindful of their surroundings and to prepare for the changes that life brings.
Consumers can purchase “A Quiet Rumble” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Quiet Rumble”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
