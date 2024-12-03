Katrina M. Lakew’s Newly Released “God Didn’t Forget” is a Faith-Affirming Guide to Trusting in God’s Promises

“God Didn’t Forget” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katrina M. Lakew is an inspiring exploration of maintaining faith in God’s plan, even during seasons of doubt and waiting. Through scripture and personal insight, the book reassures readers of God’s unwavering presence and purpose for their lives.