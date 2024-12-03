Katrina M. Lakew’s Newly Released “God Didn’t Forget” is a Faith-Affirming Guide to Trusting in God’s Promises
“God Didn’t Forget” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katrina M. Lakew is an inspiring exploration of maintaining faith in God’s plan, even during seasons of doubt and waiting. Through scripture and personal insight, the book reassures readers of God’s unwavering presence and purpose for their lives.
New York, NY, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Didn’t Forget”: a heartfelt guide for those struggling with feelings of neglect or doubt in their spiritual walk. “God Didn’t Forget” is the creation of published author, Katrina M. Lakew, a dedicated wife who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Katrina accepted the calling to the ministry in 2018. Since accepting the calling, she has ministered across two countries, led numerous studies on living holy today, uplifted others through praise and worship, and written a book on her personal experience growing up rooted and grounded in faith called The Passionate PK.
Lakew shares, “How do you cope with intrusive thoughts about whether or not God is listening? Do you stop your devotional time with the Lord? Do you neglect your prayer life? Do you find yourself feeling as if God is constantly pouring out blessings on everyone except you? Well, this book is for you! Katrina M. Lakew insightfully excavates within scripture the absolute fact that God has not forgotten about you. In fact, He knows who you are and the plans he has for you. This book will escort you to the heart of the Father and demonstrate that you are not out of line or out of step; the intentions and purposes of God will come to fruition in your life once you acknowledge the fact that God didn’t forget.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katrina M. Lakew’s new book is an empowering resource for readers seeking to deepen their faith and find peace in God’s perfect timing.
Consumers can purchase “God Didn’t Forget” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Didn’t Forget”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lakew shares, “How do you cope with intrusive thoughts about whether or not God is listening? Do you stop your devotional time with the Lord? Do you neglect your prayer life? Do you find yourself feeling as if God is constantly pouring out blessings on everyone except you? Well, this book is for you! Katrina M. Lakew insightfully excavates within scripture the absolute fact that God has not forgotten about you. In fact, He knows who you are and the plans he has for you. This book will escort you to the heart of the Father and demonstrate that you are not out of line or out of step; the intentions and purposes of God will come to fruition in your life once you acknowledge the fact that God didn’t forget.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katrina M. Lakew’s new book is an empowering resource for readers seeking to deepen their faith and find peace in God’s perfect timing.
Consumers can purchase “God Didn’t Forget” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Didn’t Forget”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories