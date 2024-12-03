Jeffrey Hopkins’s Newly Released “Jeffrey Hurdles” is a Heartwarming and Educational Tale for Young Readers
“Jeffrey Hurdles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey Hopkins is an inspiring children’s book that imparts valuable lessons on patience, perseverance, and life’s essential skills, offering young readers guidance on overcoming challenges.
New London, CT, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jeffrey Hurdles”, an engaging and motivational story that follows the journey of a young boy as he navigates life’s challenges, learning essential skills along the way, is the creation of published author, Jeffrey Hopkins.
Hopkins shares, “This book is a wonderful story about a boy getting all the valuable tools he needs to get through life. It’s a story that will teach kids the importance of time, patience, and willpower, which helps them find their way through life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey Hopkins’s new book provides children with an entertaining yet educational narrative that encourages resilience and positive character development.
Consumers can purchase “Jeffrey Hurdles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jeffrey Hurdles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
