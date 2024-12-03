Robert Dutson’s Newly Released Novel “Wrapped Like Gold” is a Gripping Tale of Faith, Survival, and Redemption
“Wrapped Like Gold” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Dutson is a thrilling narrative of personal struggle, faith, and the tumultuous search for redemption, set against the backdrop of the high seas and political upheaval.
Jamestown, RI, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Wrapped Like Gold”: an intense adventure that explores the depths of human despair and the possibility of redemption through faith. “Wrapped Like Gold” is the creation of published author, Robert Dutson, a retired professional engineer. He worked in the canyons of Wall Street and toured forty-five states before escaping back to Rhode Island. He currently lives on an idyllic island in Narragansett Bay, more commonly called Jamestown. He found paradise in boating, writing, walking a wild and crazy mixed Lab, and volunteering with numerous worthy causes, including the Beavertail Lighthouse Museum and Meals on Wheels.
Dutson shares, “Lead character Zach Westerman knows a lot about running a tuna boat. He was a success on Wall Street too, until the bottle destroyed his faith and a seventeen-year career. What he needs to know now is how to survive the storm from hell with a crew of hungover misfits.
Whether Zach's boat makes port or not, soul mate Sondra Garcia is already making plans of her own. When her brother sends a cryptic note about a Central American revolution she flees the country without a word. Zach’s world is shattered, but the coup d’état has a stronger hold on Sondra than his love ever did.
When a former friend arranges for him to sleep with the fishes, the last vestiges of his faith dissolve in the Atlantic. Can Zach retrieve his soul in New England's icy waters? Or will a reckless quest for gold steer him straight to Davy Jones's locker?
Whichever course he takes, his sociopathic friend stalks him every step of the way. If he’s lucky the search will restore Zach’s once unshakable faith, the most precious gift of all. If not, his final voyage will destroy that and everything else that matters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Dutson’s new book offers readers a thrilling journey filled with suspense, danger, and a powerful message of faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Wrapped Like Gold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wrapped Like Gold”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dutson shares, “Lead character Zach Westerman knows a lot about running a tuna boat. He was a success on Wall Street too, until the bottle destroyed his faith and a seventeen-year career. What he needs to know now is how to survive the storm from hell with a crew of hungover misfits.
Whether Zach's boat makes port or not, soul mate Sondra Garcia is already making plans of her own. When her brother sends a cryptic note about a Central American revolution she flees the country without a word. Zach’s world is shattered, but the coup d’état has a stronger hold on Sondra than his love ever did.
When a former friend arranges for him to sleep with the fishes, the last vestiges of his faith dissolve in the Atlantic. Can Zach retrieve his soul in New England's icy waters? Or will a reckless quest for gold steer him straight to Davy Jones's locker?
Whichever course he takes, his sociopathic friend stalks him every step of the way. If he’s lucky the search will restore Zach’s once unshakable faith, the most precious gift of all. If not, his final voyage will destroy that and everything else that matters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Dutson’s new book offers readers a thrilling journey filled with suspense, danger, and a powerful message of faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Wrapped Like Gold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wrapped Like Gold”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories