Patricia A. Gummeson’s Newly Released “Did You Ever Wonder?” is a Charming and Thoughtful Exploration of Children's Curiosity About Creation
“Did You Ever Wonder?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia A. Gummeson is a delightful children’s book that addresses common questions about God and creation, encouraging young readers to explore their natural curiosity about the world around them.
Lake Forest, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Did You Ever Wonder?”: a heartwarming and insightful book that aims to answer the many questions children have about the world and God's creation. “Did You Ever Wonder?” is the creation of published author, Patricia A. Gummeson, a mother of three, a grandmother of four, a great-grandmother of ten, and a great-great-grandmother of one. She calls the younger ones her little people and loves them all so very much.
Patricia is a businesswoman who owns a management company for homeowners associations. She is also an author and a creative genius with crafts. Her porcelain creations have won many blue ribbons in competitive entries at various venues.
Her little ones love her stories and are proud to display her books in their classrooms.
Gummeson shares, “Little children are born with curiosity. They constantly ask how, why, where, and when. It would seem that all little children see the magic all around them every day; and they wonder about everything they see, touch, and smell.
Perhaps this little book will answer some of their questions about God and creation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia A. Gummeson’s new book is a delightful tool for parents and educators to foster meaningful conversations with children about faith, nature, and the wonders of creation.
Consumers can purchase “Did You Ever Wonder?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Did You Ever Wonder?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
