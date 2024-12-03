Gina Schluneker’s Newly Released “A Mysterious Egg in the Forest” is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Discovery

“A Mysterious Egg in the Forest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gina Schluneker is a charming and faith-filled story that blends an engaging fictional adventure with the biblical truths of Easter, designed to teach children about God’s love and the significance of Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection.