Gina Schluneker’s Newly Released “A Mysterious Egg in the Forest” is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Discovery
“A Mysterious Egg in the Forest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gina Schluneker is a charming and faith-filled story that blends an engaging fictional adventure with the biblical truths of Easter, designed to teach children about God’s love and the significance of Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection.
Canton, GA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Mysterious Egg in the Forest”: a captivating juvenile fiction that combines an adventurous tale with a deeper exploration of Christian faith. “A Mysterious Egg in the Forest” is the creation of published author, Gina Schluneker, a retired board-certified special ed teacher, varying exceptionalities K–12. She taught in South Florida and Georgia. Gina’s family always valued Easter, and she has many happy memories celebrating this holiday with her family, extended family, and friends.
Schluneker shares, “Unwrap a true gift from God as you engage in an exciting journey with Gracie, the lovable goat, at the Mulberry Ranch. A mysterious egg is the social whisper among all the Mulberry Ranch farm animals. To their excitement, this special and mysterious egg is hidden within their nearby forest.
The book, A Mysterious Egg in the Forest, shares the story of Gracie, who chooses to embark on a courageous journey into the forest to search for this amazing egg. Her journey leads her to discover the Easter egg.
The book transitions from a fictional story into the biblical truth of why Easter is such an important Christian holiday for everyone around the world. Children learn about God’s love, his purpose and presence of his birth and death for us humans here on earth. Children learn about Jesus and how the Easter egg became synonymous with Easter.
The Christian faith is introduced to children with simplicity, yet with accuracy. Scripture verses are provided to search for understanding and reflection. The book allows for a deeper conversation for a parent to discuss the life and purpose of Jesus. Easter is so much more than just Easter bunnies, baskets, and colored eggs. It is a precious, miraculous gift from God given to people of this earth for those who are willing to receive His gift.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina Schluneker’s new book delivers a beautiful combination of an imaginative storyline and profound spiritual truths. This heartwarming tale encourages meaningful discussions between parents and children about the significance of Easter and the miraculous love of God.
Consumers can purchase “A Mysterious Egg in the Forest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Mysterious Egg in the Forest”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
