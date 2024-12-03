Michelle Curry’s Newly Released “Happy Mom Handbook: A Mother’s Journey to Joyful Parenting” is an Empowering Guide to Joyful and Fulfilling Motherhood
“Happy Mom Handbook: A Mother’s Journey to Joyful Parenting” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Curry is an uplifting and practical guide for moms, offering strategies and tips for raising happy children while embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood.
Apex, NC, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Happy Mom Handbook: A Mother’s Journey to Joyful Parenting”, a heartfelt and practical guide to finding joy in parenting, is the creation of published author, Michelle Curry.
Curry shares, “Are you a mom wondering what it really takes to raise happy kids? You are in luck! The Happy Mom Handbook reveals the struggles of having a joyful, healthy family while providing strategies to enjoy life more.
Michelle, a mom like you, has poured her heart and soul into this book, sharing her parenting challenges and the lessons she has learned. Inside these pages, you’ll find loads of tips and tricks to help brighten up your days, including the toughest ones. Written for new moms but great advice for even the seasoned pro, this book will help you reflect on your happiest moments and create more joy in your home.
Remember, every mom deserves to experience joy and happiness in her parenting journey. With the right strategy, it’s possible for everyone! So what are you waiting for? Grab your copy of this amazing book today and make your parenting adventure a joyous tale to tell!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Curry’s new book offers a valuable resource for moms looking to navigate the ups and downs of parenting with joy and confidence.
Consumers can purchase “Happy Mom Handbook: A Mother’s Journey to Joyful Parenting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Happy Mom Handbook: A Mother’s Journey to Joyful Parenting”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
