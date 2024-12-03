Randall Thomas’s Newly Released “The Heart of the Matter” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith and Salvation
“The Heart of the Matter” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randall Thomas is a compelling theological work that addresses the importance of faith in Jesus for salvation, emphasizing the grace of God over the notion of earning one’s way to heaven.
Decatur, TN, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Heart of the Matter”: an insightful examination of faith, grace, and God’s eternal plan for humanity. “The Heart of the Matter” is the creation of published author, Randall Thomas, who was raised on a dairy farm in Ohio. He was married to his wonderful wife, Juanita, after serving in the Army. He met the Lord at Faith Baptist Church in Greenville, Ohio. Then in the mid-1970s, Randy felt led to go to a good Bible school. He graduated from Tennessee Temple Bible School in the early 1980s.
Thomas shares, “One reason I wrote this book is because there are still people who believe they have to earn heaven instead of trusting in Jesus who earned it for all of us if we believe the Gospel. Another reason I wrote this book is because God is the only one who can build His Temple and that He decided to do that before He said let there be light. Please read my book, Decisions God Made Before He Made the Heavens and the Earth, My hopes and prayers are that you find this book to be helpful in your walk with our precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randall Thomas’s new book offers a foundational perspective on Christian faith, encouraging readers to trust in Jesus’ sacrifice and understand God’s divine plans for salvation.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of the Matter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of the Matter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thomas shares, “One reason I wrote this book is because there are still people who believe they have to earn heaven instead of trusting in Jesus who earned it for all of us if we believe the Gospel. Another reason I wrote this book is because God is the only one who can build His Temple and that He decided to do that before He said let there be light. Please read my book, Decisions God Made Before He Made the Heavens and the Earth, My hopes and prayers are that you find this book to be helpful in your walk with our precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randall Thomas’s new book offers a foundational perspective on Christian faith, encouraging readers to trust in Jesus’ sacrifice and understand God’s divine plans for salvation.
Consumers can purchase “The Heart of the Matter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heart of the Matter”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories