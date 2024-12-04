Kiara Ruby’s Newly Released “Listen to Your Soul to Heal” is a Compassionate Guide to Inner Healing and Renewal
“Listen to Your Soul to Heal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kiara Ruby is an empowering book that explores personal healing, encouraging readers to confront their traumas, find inner peace, and live with greater purpose.
New York, NY, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Listen to Your Soul to Heal”, a transformative journey into the heart of healing, urging readers to face and release the burdens of past traumas, is the creation of published author, Kiara Ruby.
Kiara Ruby shares, “If you are a human on earth, you have had bad days and traumas in your life. This book is about facing your traumas and healing from them so you don’t have to carry them around with you anymore. Set yourself free from all the darkness that drags you down, and feel lighter in your heart so that you can be the best possible version of yourself and help others to do the same. The expression “It takes a village” is about community and healing together. With God, we can overcome anything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kiara Ruby’s new book offers readers a compassionate, faith-centered approach to self-care and healing, emphasizing the importance of community and the strength found in turning to God.
Consumers can purchase “Listen to Your Soul to Heal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Listen to Your Soul to Heal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
