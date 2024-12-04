Reed Calaway’s Newly Released “Five Steps To A Good Relationship” is a Practical and Faith-Driven Guide to Building Lasting Relationships
“Five Steps To A Good Relationship: For Christian Singles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reed Calaway is a thoughtful and insightful guide that offers Christian singles a roadmap to building strong, God-centered relationships.
Orlando, FL, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Five Steps To A Good Relationship: For Christian Singles”: a Christ-centered guide to navigating relationships. “Five Steps To A Good Relationship: For Christian Singles” is the creation of published author, Reed Calaway, who was ordained into the ministry in 1994 under the leadership of Dr. Nathaniel Hayes and became the founder of Lifeline Ministries Inc., a nondenominational teaching ministry that received 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit organization later that year. Rev. Calaway pastored in Connecticut for twelve years, and his teaching ministry aired on local cable stations and radio. He also became vital in launching other ministries as well. In 2005 Pastor Calaway moved to Florida and established Lifeline Ministries Orlando, which he pastored for five years. Most recently he’s devoted himself to writing books compiled from manuscripts written during years of personal study and extensive research. Pastor Calaway’s passion is to share the knowledge gained through his relationship with Jesus Christ, life experience, and pastoral counseling, with all who can learn from it.
Calaway shares, “From the early beginnings of a relationship to the monumental moment of walking down the aisle, there are “five steps” we all take, whether or not we are familiar with them. Understanding these five steps could be the key to establishing a lasting relationship.
In Five Steps to a Good Relationship for Christian Singles, author Reed Calaway breaks down the nuances and progression of each of the five steps we take toward a committed relationship. He offers unique explanations of every season a relationship will experience prior to the decision to invest time and emotions into a person. With a Christ-centered perspective that emphasizes God’s purpose for a relationship between a man and woman, the author’s teaching uncovers the necessary wisdom that will help you avoid possible pitfalls and overcome challenges with your potential love interest.
During this time of online dating and social media connections, people are coming together in an accelerated way. Young men and women are searching for the right person without taking the time to choose wisely. In Five Steps to a Good Relationship for Christian Singles, you’ll learn what attributes and qualities to look for in a potential partner while discovering how to deal with different personality types.
After hours of counseling transient relationships and failing marriages as a pastor, the author wrote this practical guide to help you find the type of love that will lead to a lasting union. Throughout the book, the author covers a wide range of topics and issues that are vital for singles, dating couples, and those considering marriage. Five Steps to a Good Relationship for Christian Singles, gives you various teaching examples, personal experiences, and anecdotes that you won’t forget.
With God’s guidance, each step you take toward a sound relationship will bring you closer to the person that is best for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reed Calaway’s new book is an empowering and faith-based resource for singles seeking to create meaningful and enduring relationships guided by God’s purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Five Steps To A Good Relationship: For Christian Singles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Five Steps To A Good Relationship: For Christian Singles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
