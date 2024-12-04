Cascia Kane’s Newly Released “Peaches & Pits: Strong Roots: Volume 2” is an Inspiring Tale of Resilience and Dreaming Big
“Peaches & Pits: Strong Roots: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cascia Kane is an uplifting story that teaches the importance of patience and dedication through imaginative storytelling.
New York, NY, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Peaches & Pits: Strong Roots: Volume 2”: a creative approach to exploring important social issues, feelings, and emotional challenges. “Peaches & Pits: Strong Roots: Volume 2” is the creation of published author, Cascia Kane.
Kane shares, “When the struggle to overcome daily challenges becomes too much to bear for the cubs, Mama Peaches gets creative with imaginative tales of how Papa Bear achieved his dreams. Based on real-life events, Mama Peaches was able to teach the cubs the value of patience and dedication, while they chase their own big dreams.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cascia Kane’s new book continues the journey of growth and perseverance, encouraging young readers to embrace their dreams with tenacity.
Consumers can purchase “Peaches & Pits: Strong Roots: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peaches & Pits: Strong Roots: Volume 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
