The Magpie Film Company's Debut Feature Film, "Self Harm," Has Been Released on the Company's Website
Magpie Film Company president Edward Gusts announced that the company will begin selling downloads and rentals of their flagship film through their website.
Pasadena, CA, December 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- At long last, The Magpie Film Company has offered their debut Feature, Self Harm, on their website.
"We decided to sell it directly to our customers," stated the company's president, Edward Gusts.
Although more difficult than traditional film distribution, Gusts stated that the direct approach was the most in line with the company's vision. "We pride ourselves on a lack of compromise when it comes to artistic vision," he said. "When you go to AFM or meet with distributors; it's often a fight to have the marketing reflect the film you made, instead of the film they think will sell. I believe this is a disservice to everyone, and keeps films from finding their true audience."
"Our message," he went on, "Is that artists need to follow their own voice and make their own art without interference from gatekeepers. So we have to walk our talk, and do the same."
Gusts did say that the film may eventually end up on external platforms, provided that they did not require the film to be changed in order to be hosted there.
Self Harm is available for purchase or rent on the company's website: Magpiefilmco.com.
