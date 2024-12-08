Burch Tree Counseling Center Now Offering EMDR Therapy for PTSD and Trauma
Burch Tree Counseling Center is proud to announce the addition of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy to its services, providing a powerful tool for individuals struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and trauma.
Sarasota, FL, December 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As an evidence-based treatment recognized by organizations such as the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), EMDR therapy is designed to help clients process and heal from distressing memories. Unlike traditional talk therapy, EMDR focuses on helping the brain reprocess trauma, reducing its emotional impact and enabling clients to move forward with a renewed sense of peace and clarity.
"At Burch Tree Counseling Center, we understand the profound impact trauma can have on an individual's life," said Candice Burch, Founder and Licensed EMDR Therapist. "Our mission is to provide compassionate, effective care, and EMDR therapy is a transformative approach that aligns with this vision."
Who Can Benefit from EMDR Therapy?
EMDR is an ideal therapy for individuals who have experienced:
PTSD due to combat, abuse, or violence.
Traumatic accidents or medical events.
Anxiety, depression, or phobias linked to past experiences.
The therapy is structured to be accessible and tailored, allowing clients to work through painful memories without needing to recount every detail verbally.
About Burch Tree Counseling Center
Burch Tree Counseling Center specializes in trauma-focused therapy, offering a range of services to support mental health and wellness. With a commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment, the center empowers clients to heal and thrive.
To learn more about EMDR therapy or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website or call 352-730-9388.
Candice Burch
(352)730-9388
https://www.burchtreecounselingcenter.com
