Author Esther E. Laurenceau’s New Book, "The Ugly Truth: My Love Life Sucks!" is a Poignant Memoir That Details How the Author Managed to Survive a Toxic Relationship
Recent release “The Ugly Truth: My Love Life Sucks!” from Page Publishing author Esther E. Laurenceau is a candid account that shares the author’s experiences with toxic relationships. Deeply personal and stirring, Laurenceau shares her story in the hope of inspiring single women to break free from the cycle of unhealthy love in order to reclaim their identities for a better future.
Brooklyn, NY, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Esther E. Laurenceau, who holds a bachelor’s degree in human services, has completed her new book, “The Ugly Truth: My Love Life Sucks!”: a powerful true account offering readers an unflinching look at the challenges faced by women caught in toxic relationships.
“There is a woman or a young girl who needs to hear my story,” writes Laurenceau. “I am not the first nor will I be the last that has been in a toxic relationship. I want to encourage single women who always attract the wrong men in a relationship that has reached its course and lost their identity.
“While you take pleasure in reading my book, do not feel sorry for me (I did enough of that on my own). Take advantage of my advice, and learn from my mistakes. Change starts within, and listening to a preacher’s sermon is not enough. You have to have a prayer life. You have to take action. You have to make up your mind to no longer suffer in silence and journal that shit out or do something to express your emotions. Your emotions are powerful, and if you do not know how to control them, they will control you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Esther E. Laurenceau’s transformative account explores the warning signs often present in toxic relationships, and the ways in which women can break free in order to escape these unhealthy and often abusive situations. With a raw and honest voice, Laurenceau shares her personal journey to inspire single women who often find themselves attracted to the wrong partners and struggling to reclaim their identities.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Ugly Truth: My Love Life Sucks!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
