Noanie Mahaney’s Newly Released, "The Missing Peace," is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and Salvation
“The Missing Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Noanie Mahaney is a heartfelt reflection on the power of salvation through Jesus Christ and the spiritual journey many overlook. The book emphasizes the importance of understanding what it means to be "born again" and the transformative grace that comes from a relationship with God.
New York, NY, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Missing Peace”: a compelling and spiritually enriching book that delves into the personal journey of discovering salvation and the urgency of sharing this life-changing truth with others. “The Missing Peace” is the creation of published author, Noanie Mahaney, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mahaney shares, “How would I know a Bible gift to my dear sister would turn my world upside down the way it did? I had finally discovered salvation through our Lord Christ Jesus, and I was not even comfortable explaining it to her. Her reaction was no different from most, but it does reflect a very sad state—a state where everything about Jesus is being slowly eliminated and scoffed at. Her response to my gift floored me, and it set me on a path to explaining the greatest event of one’s life and how the majority of people are missing out on this divine inheritance given to humanity through the tender grace of God. Most people have no idea what being “born again” means, let alone the fact that it is the only path that leads to eternal life after one dies a human death.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Noanie Mahaney’s new book presents readers with a sincere look into the profound significance of salvation and the importance of spreading the Gospel. Through personal stories and biblical insights, The Missing Peace encourages readers to reflect on their own spiritual journeys and embrace the gift of eternal life offered through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Missing Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Missing Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
