Kathey Smith Branch’s Newly Released "Leotis Tells the Truth" is a Charming and Educational Tale About Honesty and Its Consequences
“Leotis Tells the Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathey Smith Branch is an engaging story that humorously illustrates the importance of honesty and the impact of deceit on relationships.
New York, NY, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Leotis Tells the Truth”: a delightful and humorous story that not only entertains readers but also teaches an important lesson about the consequences of dishonesty. “Leotis Tells the Truth” is the creation of published author, Kathey Smith Branch, who has been dedicated to the field of education since 1995, bringing her passion for teaching to diverse age groups, from preschool to adult education. She holds an associate’s degree in child development from Tarrant County College and earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in child development from Texas Woman’s University. Motivated by the rewarding experiences gained through teaching, Mrs. Branch has ventured into the realm of children’s literature. Her books aim to instill valuable morals and promote kindness, reflecting her commitment to nurturing young minds. Mrs. Branch is currently residing in Fort Worth, Texas. Kathey Smith Branch shares her life with her husband, who has been a blessing, creating a home that echoes their love for education and the written word.
Branch shares, “'Leotis Tells the Truth' is a delightful and humorous story that not only entertains readers but also teaches an important lesson about the consequences of not telling the truth. Through Leotis’s various encounters, we witness the repercussions of his dishonesty and how it affects his relationship with his mother. In the story, Leotis repeatedly blames the animals in the nearby wooded area for incidents that happen around the house. This pattern of lying not only undermines his credibility but also erodes trust between him and his mother. When he finally spots something scary underneath his bed, he desperately tries to seek help from his mother, but she no longer believes him due to his history of falsehoods.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathey Smith Branch’s new book emphasizes the significance of truthfulness in building and maintaining relationships, making it a valuable addition to children's literature.
Consumers can purchase “Leotis Tells the Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leotis Tells the Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
