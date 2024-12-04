Loveforce International Releases a Poignant Christmas Song with a Satiric Bite
Santa Clarita, CA, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 6, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. It is a poignant Christmas song. It is by recording artist Billy Ray Charles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Christmas Missed Us.” It is in the R&B, Soul-Pop genres. Lyrically, the song talks about what Christmas is like when there is no money for gifts or even Holiday decorations. The lyrics and melody sung are poignant but have an occasional satiric bite in them.
“This is the third song of our 2024 Christmas Trilogy,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe that the single is both heartwarming with moments of satire that provide some Christmas Cheer,” he continued.
Billy Ray Charles’ “Christmas Missed Us” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
