Loveforce International Announces Its December Digital Music Single Releases
Loveforce International announces its December 2024 new Digital Music Single releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its December 2024 Digital Music Singles. There will be a total of six new singles. They will be released every Friday in December, including December 6, 13, 20, and 27.
The singles released will be by six different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. The genres of the songs being released include Soul-Pop, Blues, Pop, and Hip Hop. There will be one Christmas Song and one Instrumental.
“We have solid releases for December and hope they will all be well received by the public,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
