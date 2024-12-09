Author John Reed’s New Book, "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life," is a Series of Poems That Draws Upon the Author’s Experiences to Present a Stirring Reflection of Life
Recent release “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author John Reed is a thought-provoking and engaging series of poems that blends together personal anecdotes with valuable life lessons. With each entry, Reed’s writings will offer readers a poignant reminder that there is always hope and a way forward no matter what life may present.
Tallulah, LA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Reed, a veteran of the US Navy and family man who developed a love and interest in law enforcement while pursuing higher education, has completed his new book, “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life”: an evocative collection of poems that explores the human condition, reflecting upon the struggles, triumphs, and spiritual heights that have defined the author’s life.
“The writings contained in this book exemplify the emotional roller coaster of life due to life’s experiences, from a spiritual standpoint, reminding all spiritual warriors that no matter how grim a situation looks, there is always a silver lining and a way out,” shares John.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, John Reed’s enthralling series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to reflect upon their own journeys as well as the universal themes Reed’s work presents. Expertly paced and beautifully written, “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life” is a celebration of resilience that will help readers foster a sense of connection and understanding in an often-chaotic world.
Readers who wish to experience this adjective work can purchase "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“The writings contained in this book exemplify the emotional roller coaster of life due to life’s experiences, from a spiritual standpoint, reminding all spiritual warriors that no matter how grim a situation looks, there is always a silver lining and a way out,” shares John.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, John Reed’s enthralling series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to reflect upon their own journeys as well as the universal themes Reed’s work presents. Expertly paced and beautifully written, “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life” is a celebration of resilience that will help readers foster a sense of connection and understanding in an often-chaotic world.
Readers who wish to experience this adjective work can purchase "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories