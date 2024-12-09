Author John Reed’s New Book, "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life," is a Series of Poems That Draws Upon the Author’s Experiences to Present a Stirring Reflection of Life

Recent release “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author John Reed is a thought-provoking and engaging series of poems that blends together personal anecdotes with valuable life lessons. With each entry, Reed’s writings will offer readers a poignant reminder that there is always hope and a way forward no matter what life may present.