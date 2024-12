Author John Reed’s New Book, "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life," is a Series of Poems That Draws Upon the Author’s Experiences to Present a Stirring Reflection of Life

Tallulah, LA, December 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- John Reed, a veteran of the US Navy and family man who developed a love and interest in law enforcement while pursuing higher education, has completed his new book, “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life”: an evocative collection of poems that explores the human condition, reflecting upon the struggles, triumphs, and spiritual heights that have defined the author’s life.“The writings contained in this book exemplify the emotional roller coaster of life due to life’s experiences, from a spiritual standpoint, reminding all spiritual warriors that no matter how grim a situation looks, there is always a silver lining and a way out,” shares John.Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, John Reed’s enthralling series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to reflect upon their own journeys as well as the universal themes Reed’s work presents. Expertly paced and beautifully written, “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life” is a celebration of resilience that will help readers foster a sense of connection and understanding in an often-chaotic world.Readers who wish to experience this adjective work can purchase "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.