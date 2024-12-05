Mana Hotels Announce Event Details for New Years Eve 2025 Celebrations
In order to attract tourists from Rajasthan & the neighboring states of Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh, Mana Hotels has unveiled exciting offers for the New Years Eve period.
Ranakpur Rajasthan, India, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotel has unveiled some exciting entertainment plans for traveller’s visiting its resort in Ranakpur for welcoming the new year. “Historically, 31 December has been a busy date for all hotels in Ranakpur. However, this year 31 is falling on a Tuesday. This might discourage people from taking too many days off so we will have to wait & see what is the market response,” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager.
With the regular flow of tourists coming in from the major cities of Gujarat, Ranakpur, Jawai, Kumbhalgarh apart from the old favourites such as Udaipur, Nathdwara & Mount Abu, the hotels in all these destinations will be pulling out all stops to attract guests to their properties.
“Today’s traveller is looking for a different experience at a value for money price point. With our list of activities such as animal rides, workshops, magic show’s, dance, music apart from the inhouse games & sports being offered at a very affordable price point, we will definitely look to sell out our inventory on the 30th & 1st as well apart from the 31st,” said Mr. Vikas Bhati, Operations Manager at Mana Hotels Ranakpur.
Apart from the night stay guests, the hotels also welcome locals who are looking to visit the hotel for dinner and the evening’s entertainments. “We look forward to welcoming our local guests, who we like to call members of the Mana Parivar, to enjoy the lavish dinner planned for the 31st of December in addition to the dance & music entertainment,” said Mr. Rajbeer Singh, F&B Manager at Mana Hotels Ranakpur.
For New Years eve packages at Mana Hotels, Villas & Homestay’s, please refer to the following link:
https://www.manahotels.in/offers/details/new-year-offer
