InnoMaint Cmms to Showcase Its IoT Powered EAM Solution at Industrial Engineering & MEP Expo 2024
Chennai, India, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The manufacturing community is gearing up for the Industrial Engineering & MEP Expo 2024. InnoMaint CMMS, a pioneer in IoT Solutions and seasoned player in the CMMS market, is a standout participant.
The Central India’s largest event, scheduled to take place from Dec 13-16 at Indore, is expected to draw technocrats, industry experts, and decision makers from across the globe to explore cutting-edge advancements in industrial solutions.
InnoMaint CMMS, showcases its EAM platform designed to streamline asset management workflows, right from procurement to recycling, minimizing equipment downtime, operating costs, utility consumption, and maximizing operational efficiency.
Prominent Solutions & Capabilities
Smart Maintenance Automation: Automated scheduling of PPM Tasks and automation of corrective maintenance to avoid manual errors and overcome human limitations.
Real-time Data and Predictive Analytics: Advanced tools to provide real-time visibility into work order execution and technician movements with precision.
Seamless Integration: Compatibility with existing enterprise systems to widen and amplify their capabilities.
User-friendly Interface: An intuitive design that makes the software easy to use for all teams.
Air Quality Monitoring: Measures Air Quality Index(AQI) continuously and reports pollution details along with suggestions for rendering pleasant environment
Energy Metering Solution: Tracks energy consumption patterns of entire facility in near real-time patterns and retrieves all energy parameters for reducing carbon emissions.
OEE Monitoring Solution: Monitor production lines via IoT sensors to identify production bottlenecks and improve OEE.
Live Demonstrations and Expert Consultations
Innomaint Delegates shall provide live demonstrations of their software solutions. Besides experiencing the technology in action, visitors can have personalized consultations with the delegates and explore the suitability of Innomaint’s solutions to their unique business requirements and challenges.
If anyone struggling with traditional methods of maintenance management to execute work orders or seeking to improve the operational efficiency or simply wish to keep pace with industry trends, InnoMaint’s presence at the Expo is a must-see.
About InnoMaint CMMS
InnoMaint has been a leading provider of innovative maintenance management solutions for around 7 years. It has a global presence in 10+ countries powering millions of work orders daily across the globe.
With a focus on delivering operational excellence and consistency through technology, the platform empowers businesses to optimize their maintenance strategies, reinforcing equipment reliability, and providing an impetus to production.
Contact
Yadhavan Dharmarajan
+917539978399
www.innomaint.com
