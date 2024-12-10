Author Wayne Bohrn’s New Book “The Darkness & The Light” is a Unique and Groundbreaking Dual-Narrative Experience Unraveling the Same Story from Two Perspectives

Recent release “The Darkness & The Light” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Wayne Bohrn is an engaging fantasy novel that offers a fresh twist on storytelling. This two-part narrative presents the same story from the viewpoints of two central characters, inviting readers to experience a single story through contrasting lenses to deepen the exploration of characters and events.