Jordan Atkins’s Newly Released “40 for Forty” is a Profound and Inspiring Spiritual Journey
“40 for Forty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jordan Atkins is a thought-provoking exploration of faith, self-reflection, and spiritual growth, documenting the author's transformative forty-day fast and his journey towards a deeper connection with God.
Collegeville, PA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “40 for Forty”, a powerful personal journey, is the creation of published author, Jordan Atkins, a dedicated father of four, and husband to his middle school sweetheart, Theresa.
Atkins shares, “In 40 for Forty, Jordan Atkins shares his honest journey during a forty-day exploration. He explains that he felt torn between focusing on God and satisfying his own desires in the first forty years of his life. Wanting a joy that lasts, as described in the teachings of the Holy Bible, Atkins took a deep look at his life. During the fast, Atkins faced both highs and lows, making him reflect on who he truly was. At the end of this spiritual adventure, he discovered a strong desire to get closer to God. This realization fueled his decision to commit wholeheartedly to serving God. Grateful for the support from his wife and best friend, Theresa, during this personal quest, Atkins encourages others facing pivotal moments to consider fasting for ten, twenty, thirty, or forty days. He believes that in the quiet moments, one can hear the transformative voice of the Lord, reshaping their essence. Drawing inspiration from Isaiah 6:8, “Then I heard the Lord asking, Whom should I send as a messenger to this people? Who will go for us?” I said, “Here I am. Send me.” Atkins expresses his readiness to answer the divine call, a testimony to life changed through self-reflection and connection with the divine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jordan Atkins’s new book offers readers a compelling and heartfelt narrative that encourages deep personal introspection, spiritual fasting, and a renewed commitment to faith.
Consumers can purchase “40 for Forty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “40 for Forty”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories