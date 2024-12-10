Bob Leone’s Newly Released “December to Remember” is a Heartfelt and Poignant Exploration of Love, Loss, and the Enduring Strength of Family
“December to Remember” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Leone is a touching narrative centered on the final holiday season of a family facing the impending loss of their matriarch. Themes of love, family bonds, personal struggles, and the bittersweet beauty of farewells weave through this emotionally resonant story.
Concord, CA, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “December to Remember”, an emotionally charged and deeply reflective novel that captures the essence of family love, heartbreak, and resilience during one final Christmas together, is the creation of published author, Bob Leone.
A Purple Heart veteran and father of five, Bob Leone lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is an accomplished author, film producer, cartoonist, and painter. His company, Inspireworks LLC, has produced films like They Don’t Cast Shadows and their latest, December to Remember. You can see his work at his website: www.aimhigherbooks.com.
Leone shares, “In the heart of winter, under the soft glow of Christmas lights, Grace Gerard gathers her daughters for what she knows will be their last holiday together. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, she harbors her secret like a fragile gift, determined to spare her family from heartache during their cherished season of joy. Yet as the frost paints the world outside, the warmth of the Gerard household will be tested as never before.
Hannah, caught in the throes of a tangled past, grapples with the resurgence of an old flame, Derek—a reminder of what was and what could have been. Her heart is a battlefield, divided between her lingering love for him and her commitment to another, leaving her future uncertain.
Abby, the rock of the family, faces her own tempest, cradling the promise of new life within her. The thought of her child never knowing the embrace of her grandmother weaves a shadow over her joy, challenging her to find hope in the face of impending loss.
And then there’s Ella, the silent witness to tragedy, whose world has been quiet since a day that stole her words. The prospect of losing her mother—a beacon of love in her silent storm—threatens to unravel the fragile peace she’s clung to.
As Grace’s secret comes to light, her daughters find themselves on a journey of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the relentless tide of love that binds a family together. In this poignant tale of loss, love, and the enduring strength of family, the Gerards will learn that even in the darkest of times, the light of hope can shine through.
This Christmas, join the Gerard family in a story that captures the heartache of saying goodbye, the turmoil of life’s crossroads, and the unbreakable bonds that carry us through. The Last Christmas is a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of the ultimate farewell.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Leone’s new book is a touching narrative that will resonate with readers seeking a story of love, faith, and family.
Consumers can purchase “December to Remember” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “December to Remember”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A Purple Heart veteran and father of five, Bob Leone lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is an accomplished author, film producer, cartoonist, and painter. His company, Inspireworks LLC, has produced films like They Don’t Cast Shadows and their latest, December to Remember. You can see his work at his website: www.aimhigherbooks.com.
Leone shares, “In the heart of winter, under the soft glow of Christmas lights, Grace Gerard gathers her daughters for what she knows will be their last holiday together. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, she harbors her secret like a fragile gift, determined to spare her family from heartache during their cherished season of joy. Yet as the frost paints the world outside, the warmth of the Gerard household will be tested as never before.
Hannah, caught in the throes of a tangled past, grapples with the resurgence of an old flame, Derek—a reminder of what was and what could have been. Her heart is a battlefield, divided between her lingering love for him and her commitment to another, leaving her future uncertain.
Abby, the rock of the family, faces her own tempest, cradling the promise of new life within her. The thought of her child never knowing the embrace of her grandmother weaves a shadow over her joy, challenging her to find hope in the face of impending loss.
And then there’s Ella, the silent witness to tragedy, whose world has been quiet since a day that stole her words. The prospect of losing her mother—a beacon of love in her silent storm—threatens to unravel the fragile peace she’s clung to.
As Grace’s secret comes to light, her daughters find themselves on a journey of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the relentless tide of love that binds a family together. In this poignant tale of loss, love, and the enduring strength of family, the Gerards will learn that even in the darkest of times, the light of hope can shine through.
This Christmas, join the Gerard family in a story that captures the heartache of saying goodbye, the turmoil of life’s crossroads, and the unbreakable bonds that carry us through. The Last Christmas is a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of the ultimate farewell.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Leone’s new book is a touching narrative that will resonate with readers seeking a story of love, faith, and family.
Consumers can purchase “December to Remember” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “December to Remember”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories