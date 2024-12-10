Bob Leone’s Newly Released “December to Remember” is a Heartfelt and Poignant Exploration of Love, Loss, and the Enduring Strength of Family

“December to Remember” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Leone is a touching narrative centered on the final holiday season of a family facing the impending loss of their matriarch. Themes of love, family bonds, personal struggles, and the bittersweet beauty of farewells weave through this emotionally resonant story.