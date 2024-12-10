Jerry Manukin’s Newly Released ““You Will Never Hear “I Told You So” from Jesus.” “I Told You So”” is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith and the Human Journey

““You Will Never Hear “I Told You So” from Jesus.” “I Told You So”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Manukin is a heartfelt exploration of God’s love and forgiveness, encouraging readers to embrace self-respect, spiritual growth, and the redemptive power of faith.