Jerry Manukin’s Newly Released ““You Will Never Hear “I Told You So” from Jesus.” “I Told You So”” is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith and the Human Journey
““You Will Never Hear “I Told You So” from Jesus.” “I Told You So”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Manukin is a heartfelt exploration of God’s love and forgiveness, encouraging readers to embrace self-respect, spiritual growth, and the redemptive power of faith.
Lansing, OH, December 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ““You Will Never Hear “I Told You So” from Jesus.” “I Told You So””: an intimate reflection on the challenges of life. ““You Will Never Hear “I Told You So” from Jesus.” “I Told You So”” is the creation of published author, Jerry Manukin, a dedicated husband and father who owned and operated a ten-lane bowling center for the past sixty-two years.
Manukin shares, “It was not easy God knowing me, as the world puts you to the test on a daily basis. I have stumbled at times and even denounced God a few times, but in my heart and soul, he forgave me, and I continued my life as a better person. I believe all of us are put on this Earth to better our lives and others, and when we return, we will pick up where we left off. As I’ve often said, “Take care of your body. It is loaned and belongs to God, and he returned it to dust and gives you a new body, but you have to keep your soul.” If all goes as God planned, I will be reborn again, and my soul will return to Earth, and I will again be among the living. (Remember, all lives are important. Maintain your self-respect.)
May God bless all of you with his wisdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Manukin’s new book encourages readers to reflect on their own spiritual journey, embrace God’s wisdom, and strive to live with purpose and integrity.
Consumers can purchase ""You Will Never Hear "I Told You So" from Jesus." "I Told You So"" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about ""You Will Never Hear "I Told You So" from Jesus." "I Told You So"", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
