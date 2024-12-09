Yewande Akinwande’s Newly Released “The Dog’s Paw: Book 1” is an Exciting and Imaginative Fantasy Adventure

“The Dog’s Paw: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yewande Akinwande is a thrilling start to the Wereanimal Kingdoms series, featuring twin sisters who discover a hidden world of talking animals, shapeshifters, and a battle against mutant forces. Themes of family, courage, and self-discovery take center stage in this action-packed fantasy.