Yewande Akinwande’s Newly Released “The Dog’s Paw: Book 1” is an Exciting and Imaginative Fantasy Adventure
“The Dog’s Paw: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yewande Akinwande is a thrilling start to the Wereanimal Kingdoms series, featuring twin sisters who discover a hidden world of talking animals, shapeshifters, and a battle against mutant forces. Themes of family, courage, and self-discovery take center stage in this action-packed fantasy.
Bedford, TX, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Dog’s Paw: Book 1”: an exciting tale of discovered powers and unexpected challenges. “The Dog’s Paw: Book 1” is the creation of published author, Yewande Akinwande, an aspiring author who is drawn to the world of fantasy and creative stories. She was inspired by fictional books, video games, TV shows, real-life experiences, and her mom, who also loves to write. Yewande has been writing since she was nine years old, but she did not know what to make of it. The Dog’s Paw would be considered the third book she has written but the first to be published. The Dog’s Paw is the first book in her series, The Wereanimal Kingdoms, and the other three have yet to be published.
She’s a fifteen-year-old young lady in tenth grade whose dream is to be one of the youngest authors. She was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, and was raised in Fulton, Maryland. She currently resides in Fort Worth, Texas.
Akinwande shares, “Ever since they were young, Harriet and Harper Lira are twin girls who have opposite personalities and difficulty getting along. But one day, they’ve both gained mysterious markings on their arms and the ability to talk to animals. They soon discover that they were raised in the human world for their safety and that their parents have been hiding a dangerous secret from them.
When mutant animals destroy their home and kidnap their parents, they enter a mysterious hidden world full of talking animals and wereanimals—a race that has the ability to communicate with animals and shape shift into them. Harriet and Harper soon learn that they and their parents are wereanimals and they also learn more about the three kingdoms: the Dog Kingdom, the Cat Kingdom, and the Bird Kingdom.
However, there are ruthless people in the wereanimal world called chimeras, which are a race of animallike people whose main goal is to create more mutant animals and take over the three kingdoms. To prevent that from happening, Harriet and Harper need to learn more about the wereanimal world, travel across the Wereanimal Kingdoms, and gather their most powerful items—the Dog’s Paw, the Cat’s Claw, and the Bird’s Talon—and combine it with the Chimera’s Staff to wipe them out forever.
The twins know that this will be a difficult task, but during their time in the wereanimal world, they enroll in the WAR—a military boarding school that teaches them about the wereanimal world. They meet Mabel, Jayden, and Lago at the WAR and team up together. With their new friends, knowledge of their new environment, and the Chimera’s Staff in their possession, they go on a mission to unite the three kingdoms’ most powerful items to save the Wereanimal Kingdoms and rescue their parents.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yewande Akinwande’s new book is an engaging installment to the “The Wereanimal Kingdoms” series.
Consumers can purchase "The Dog's Paw: Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
