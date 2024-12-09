Nikki Plummer’s Newly Released “ABCs with Jesus and Me” is an Inspiring Faith-Based Devotional for Young Adults/Adults
"ABCs with Jesus and Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nikki Plummer is an uplifting interactive devotional that guides readers through a journey of faith and personal growth, using the alphabet to explore various topics and emotions to strengthen one's walk with the Lord.
Gibbon, NE, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "ABCs with Jesus and Me", a heartfelt devotional that uses the alphabet as a framework to explore meaningful topics and encourages reflection, is the creation of published author, Nikki Plummer
Dr. Nikki Plummer grew up in a small town in Nebraska. She lost her dad when she was eight years old. This left Nikki and her brother to be raised by their mom. Nikki spent most of her adolescent years searching for something to fill the void she felt in her life. That void was filled when she encountered and started following Jesus in college. Nikki received her doctor of audiology degree in 2020 and thoroughly enjoys serving people through her career as an audiologist. However, she feels her greatest accomplishment thus far is becoming a child of God. Without Him, she would have nothing. She is now married to a wonderful husband that God placed in her life, and together they are raising their son. Nikki is passionate about sharing the gospel so others who might feel lost or empty may come to know Jesus too.
Plummer shares, “We all learn the alphabet at a young age. It is the basis of our language and how we communicate with one another. Likewise, when Jesus’ word is shared with us and we start learning it, we never forget it. We may waver from it, but it will always be ingrained in our memory. The alphabet is taught in all different languages and translates well, just like the word of God. I have used the alphabet to lay the foundation for God’s word. The ABC’s are the foundation of the language we speak and Jesus’ word can be the foundation of our life if we open our hearts to Him.
There are so many emotions we feel as humans. Not all of the words in this devotional are encouraging and uplifting. Through this devotional we will explore what scripture says about dealing with these challenging emotions and feelings. I use scripture to remind us of the true source of our joy and contentment through our journey of life. The encouraging words I have chosen give us hope for what we can have if we turn our hearts toward Jesus.
This devotional is for all people regardless of who you are, where you’ve been, or what you have done. If you don’t know Jesus or you are ashamed because of your past, don’t worry! You are welcome here. We all have to start our journey with God somewhere and this is a great place to start. If you have a relationship with Jesus, but want to deepen your connection with him, this is for you, too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nikki Plummer’s new book serves as a spiritual primer that uses the alphabet to encourage readers of all backgrounds to find joy, comfort, and faith through Jesus’ teachings.
Consumers can purchase “ABCs with Jesus and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ABCs with Jesus and Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
