Michael Villasenor’s Newly Released “The Spy Adventures Of Detective Llama” is a Thrilling and Imaginative Adventure for Young Readers
“The Spy Adventures Of Detective Llama” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Villasenor is a delightful, action-packed tale that follows a retired llama spy turned detective as he faces an old foe in a quest to save the day.
Moreno Valley, CA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Spy Adventures Of Detective Llama”: a captivating, action-filled story perfect for young readers who enjoy mystery, adventure, and clever animal heroes. “The Spy Adventures Of Detective Llama” is the creation of published author, Michael Villasenor.
Villasenor shares, “A retired llama spy is forced out of his simple life as a small town detective, when an old villain finds him. It’s up to him to take down the villain and save the day with the help of an old friend.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Villasenor’s new book offers readers a delightful mix of espionage, humor, and loyalty as Detective Llama springs back into action to protect his town and outwit a dangerous enemy.
Consumers can purchase “The Spy Adventures Of Detective Llama” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Spy Adventures Of Detective Llama”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
