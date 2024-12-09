Bradley Waller’s Newly Released “Sharpened” is a Compelling Tale of Ambition, Redemption, and the True Cost of Success
“Sharpened” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bradley Waller is a thought-provoking story that delves into the themes of self-worth, ambition, and the moral dilemmas faced when pursuing one's dreams at any cost.
Dear Park, TX, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sharpened”: a gripping exploration of ambition and the quest for redemption. “Sharpened” is the creation of published author, Bradley Waller, a father to two wonderful boys and husband to an even more amazing and supportive wife. Brad enjoys writing stories that lead to a lesson learned for the characters involved. He is an inventor, avid follower of Jesus, volunteer, and a workout enthusiast.
Waller shares, “Ben found himself to be a great writer, though no one else felt the same. Blinded by his unfounded self-confidence, he refused to take advice from anyone, including a famous author who visits the shop where he works. Ben is offered an opportunity to become the famous writer he desires to be, but there is a price, —his soul. Ben must then deal with the consequences of selling something so priceless and try to find a way to redeem himself. Along the way, Ben learns what is most important and a better way to live, hopefully it’s not too late.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bradley Waller’s new book presents a powerful narrative that challenges readers to reflect on their own ambitions and the importance of valuing what truly matters in life.
Consumers can purchase “Sharpened” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharpened”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
