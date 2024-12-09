Mary Kachoyeanos’s New Book “Zoë” is a Powerful and Heartfelt Account of One Woman’s Journey to Rise Above Her Struggles to Forge Her Own Destiny in Life
Milwaukee, WI, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Kachoyeanos, who holds a master’s degree in nursing and a Doctorate in Educational Psychology, has completed her most recent book “Zoë” . It asks the question, “Are we masters of our own fate?” Zoë searches for the answer. “Zoe”is an engaging novel that follows the life of the titular protagonist as she works to build a life of her own design, free from the influences of her circumstances.
“Since ancient times, philosophers have taught that a power outside of our control determines the course of our lives,” writes Kachoyeanos. “Zoë, the heroine of this story, rejects this premise even though she spent her early childhood in abusive child care facilities and later grieved the deaths of cherished family members.”
“Zoë”,is the story of the life of Zoë (née Genevieve) Stamos Angelos, a first-generation American woman of Greek-Irish heritage. The main setting is Chicago, Illinois, in the years 1906–2000. Throughout the novel, the author weaves a rich tapestry of ethnic and historical events including the great plague of 1918 and World War II.
Spanning Zoë’s life from age seven to ninety, the story explores the complexity of father-daughter relationships, overcoming grief, a woman’s struggles to succeed against all odds, and the choices women of different generations make when defying convention in order to find love.
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Kachoyeanos’s book is inspired by the stories told to the author by her mother and aunt and combines both true events and imagined scenarios to bring Zoë’s journey to life. Expertly paced and character-driven, Kachoyeanos weaves an unforgettable story that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave a lasting impact on readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Zoë” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Since ancient times, philosophers have taught that a power outside of our control determines the course of our lives,” writes Kachoyeanos. “Zoë, the heroine of this story, rejects this premise even though she spent her early childhood in abusive child care facilities and later grieved the deaths of cherished family members.”
“Zoë”,is the story of the life of Zoë (née Genevieve) Stamos Angelos, a first-generation American woman of Greek-Irish heritage. The main setting is Chicago, Illinois, in the years 1906–2000. Throughout the novel, the author weaves a rich tapestry of ethnic and historical events including the great plague of 1918 and World War II.
Spanning Zoë’s life from age seven to ninety, the story explores the complexity of father-daughter relationships, overcoming grief, a woman’s struggles to succeed against all odds, and the choices women of different generations make when defying convention in order to find love.
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Kachoyeanos’s book is inspired by the stories told to the author by her mother and aunt and combines both true events and imagined scenarios to bring Zoë’s journey to life. Expertly paced and character-driven, Kachoyeanos weaves an unforgettable story that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave a lasting impact on readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Zoë” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories