Samy Ibrahim’s New Book “Crossing the Suez Canal” is a Compelling Eye-Witness Account That Documents the Triumph of the Egyptian Army in the War of October 6, 1973
Walpole, MA, December 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Samy Ibrahim, a retired business executive based in Boston, Massachusetts, who served in the Egyptian Army during the War of October 6, 1973, has completed his most recent book “Crossing the Suez Canal”: a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s life and captures the dramatic and historic events of the October 6, 1973, a.k.a. Yom Kippur War, focusing on the crucial role played by the Egyptian Army and the author’s own experiences during the battle.
Born in Egypt, Samy immigrated to the United States of America in 1974 with his wife, Hana (Tarazi) Ibrahim, to the Greater Boston area, where they now live near their three children and seven grandchildren. Raised as a Baptist minister’s son, Samy is an elder at a Local Baptist Church in the Greater Boston Area and participates in many of its ministries. The author is also a licensed registered professional engineer in Massachusetts and holds a graduate degree in management and administration from Harvard University as well as a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt.
In “Crossing the Suez Canal” readers will discover the extraordinary story of how Egypt reclaimed the Sinai Peninsula from Israel during the October 6, 1973, Yom Kippur War. Through his personal experiences as a young Egyptian Army officer, Ibrahim provides a vivid account of the strategic victory that stunned the world and showcases the perseverance and faith that drove this remarkable achievement.
Ibrahim begins his tale, “My heart skipped on the evening of October 4, 1973, when Lieutenant Colonel Fath El-Bab Zainhom, the chief of staff of our Amphibious Battalion, surrounded by all the battalion officers, opened a large yellow envelope sealed with a secured red Army seal. He had kept it in the battalion safe until that evening.
“From the large envelope, he pulled out smaller envelopes, which he handed to each officer. I opened mine. It contained my Suez Canal crossing plan for the platoon unit I was prepared to command in my service with the Sixty-Seventh Amphibious Battalion of the Fifteenth Bridges Brigade stationed before September 1973 north of Cairo in the Nile River delta.”
Published by Fulton Books, Samy Ibrahim’s book is a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and the transformative impact of historical events on individual lives. Deeply personal and candid, “Crossing the Suez Canal” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, offering a unique and personal perspective on a pivotal moment in history.
